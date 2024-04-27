Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 8,786,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

