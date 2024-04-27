Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,174,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 19.1% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $70,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 216,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

