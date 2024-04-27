Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PXE stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

