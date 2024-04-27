Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

