Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Position Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.17% of Enerflex worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enerflex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 173,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -10.61%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

