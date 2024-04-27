Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$51.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DFY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.50.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$45.40 on Friday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

