Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

ARE stock opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

