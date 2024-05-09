Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.61

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Terra has a total market cap of $450.98 million and $49.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 734,518,241 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

