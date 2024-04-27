Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.64.

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.02 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9695122 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 172.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total value of C$485,432.64. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

