Callan Capital LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,938. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

