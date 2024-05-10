Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

