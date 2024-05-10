Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $228,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in 3M by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 13,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.