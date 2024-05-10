Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $219,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,030.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,090.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,021.38.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

