Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 504.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

