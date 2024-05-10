Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.07.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

