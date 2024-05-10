Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

