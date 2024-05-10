Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,227 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Quanta Services worth $172,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,253,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,284,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $270.42 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $271.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

