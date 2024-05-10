Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,322 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $177,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $270.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

