CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.13-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.51. CACI International has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $406.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

