EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

EnWave Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

