Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,231 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $131.45 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.