Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 11,770 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

