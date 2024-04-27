Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 975,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,776. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

