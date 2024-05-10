E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $189,000 Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Geron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Geron by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

GERN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

