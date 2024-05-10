E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $189,000 Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Geron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Geron by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.
Geron Stock Up 0.5 %
GERN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.