Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Purchases 20,700 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

