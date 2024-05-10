Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

