Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $2,753,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 143,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

GILD opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

