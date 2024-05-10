Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) EVP Sells 10,358 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 54.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

