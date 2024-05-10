2,933 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 108,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,550 shares of company stock worth $20,384,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.7 %

EW opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.