Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $64.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

