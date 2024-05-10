E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $11,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.