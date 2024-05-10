E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,557 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

See Also

