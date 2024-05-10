Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Charles R. Crisp Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

