FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

