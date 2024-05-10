Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS opened at $47.40 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

