Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rollins by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

