Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 840.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,239,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

