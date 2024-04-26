Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,435,000 after buying an additional 868,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,362,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,110 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,044.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 612,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 592,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 12.5 %

NEM opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.