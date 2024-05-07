Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $7,199,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,634. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.