Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in Boeing were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $7,199,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,634. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

