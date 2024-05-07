Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.84. 881,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.