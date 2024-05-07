Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. 2,645,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,564. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

