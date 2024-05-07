Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

UBER traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 19,281,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,755,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.