Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,859,000 after buying an additional 1,610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 351,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

