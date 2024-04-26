Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 415 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in IQVIA by 45.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 36,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQV stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $235.63. 115,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,535. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

