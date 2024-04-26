Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6,163.0% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

Shares of Medartis stock remained flat at C$77.96 during trading hours on Friday. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$77.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.96.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

