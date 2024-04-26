Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6,163.0% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medartis Stock Performance
Shares of Medartis stock remained flat at C$77.96 during trading hours on Friday. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$77.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.96.
Medartis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medartis
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.