Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.60. 6,012,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,785,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

