AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.07. 7,778,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 38,573,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,986 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 40.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

