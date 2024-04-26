Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,942. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

