Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $127.32 million for the quarter.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE SMLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.
Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream Partners
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.