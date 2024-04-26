Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $127.32 million for the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SMLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $85,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,147.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $179,459 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

