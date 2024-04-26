Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Stryker by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.90. The company had a trading volume of 399,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,748. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.40.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.